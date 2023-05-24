Drought conditions will worsen

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The new weekly Drought Monitor will be released Thursday
QUINCY (WGEM) - Our dry spell of weather continues for the next seven days. There is a cold front that approaches the area, but it does not bring any moisture with it. We will see temperatures cool to more seasonal norms, Thursday and Friday. But no rain. Right now we are down by an inch and a quarter in the precipitation column for the month. For the year, we are down by almost 3 1/2 inches. There is quite the dichotomy with river levels being elevated, but abnormally dry and drought conditions developing. On the positive side, we will have warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine heading into our holiday weekend. Normal daytime high temperatures for the latter half of May or in the mid-70s. And the mid-70s is exactly where we will be on Thursday and Friday. The temperatures begin to warm this weekend it will be in the 80s possibly in the 90s next week.

