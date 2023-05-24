IHSA Softball Update: Class 2A Sectional Championship Game Set For Friday At Quincy Notre Dame Now Has A New Start Time

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame softball boosters, alums, and supporters take careful note. WGEM Sports has been notified that the IHSA Class 2A Girls Softball Sectional Championship Game, set for Friday, May 26, 2023 (at “The Backyard”), now has a new start time.

QND Athletic Director Bill Connell has indicated that the time change was made because Auburn High School is scheduled to conduct their Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening.

The Auburn vs. Quincy Notre Dame Sectional title tilt is now scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. on the QND campus at 10th & Jackson.

The previous start time for this highly anticipated contest set for “The Gem City” was slated for 5:00 p.m.

The Lady Raiders of QND are now (23-4) on the season after posting a dramatic 7-5 victory over Stanford-Olympia Tuesday evening in the Sectional Semifinals.

