LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 of Timothy Bliefnick murder trial

More witnesses will be called to the stand Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.
More witnesses will be called to the stand Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.(Herald Whig)
By WGEM Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man being charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife continues Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

On Tuesday jurors heard opening statements from the prosecution and the defense and heard from several witnesses.

No media outlets will be allowed to broadcast or stream the trial live. However, WGEM News will be in the courtroom throughout the trial and will live blog via Twitter throughout the trial

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified
More witnesses will be called to the stand Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
11 witnesses testify, Bliefnick murder trial resumes Wednesday
Central Stone Co.
One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Timothy Bliefnick, right, listens to his attorney, Casey Schnack, as she argues to keep in...
Jurors selected, Bliefnick trial starts Tuesday

Latest News

School administrator, counselor weight in on new social media report
School administrator, counselor weigh in on new social media recommendations
11 witnesses testify, Bliefnick murder trial resumes Wednesday
Adams County Sheriff’s Office looks to upgrade radios after digital phone upgrades
The 911 system upgrade for Adams County telecommunications is prompting a change at the Adams...
Adams County Sheriff’s Office looks to upgrade radios after digital phone upgrades