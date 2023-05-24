Staying safe in the pool this spring and summer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that it’s hot outside many might be ready to take a dip in the pool. Before you do, Tri-State pool employees want to remind you of ways to stay safe.

Hannibal Aquatic Center Director Jenna McDonald said when people spend time in the water they sometimes don’t realize how dehydrated they are which can lead to heat exhaustion.

“Drink plenty of water,” McDonald said. “And know your skills. Don’t swim in deep water if you’re not comfortable doing so.”

McDonald said to reapply sunscreen every two hours and swim with a buddy.

“One other thing that I really like to say is wear bright swimsuits,” McDonald said. “Parents, buy the brighter swimsuits. They can be seen on the pool deck and in the water.”

The Hannibal Aquatic Center will officially open on June 3.

This season, the hours will extend from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

