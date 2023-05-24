Staying safe in the pool this spring and summer

Hannibal Aquatics Center
Hannibal Aquatics Center(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that it’s hot outside many might be ready to take a dip in the pool. Before you do, Tri-State pool employees want to remind you of ways to stay safe.

Hannibal Aquatic Center Director Jenna McDonald said when people spend time in the water they sometimes don’t realize how dehydrated they are which can lead to heat exhaustion.

“Drink plenty of water,” McDonald said. “And know your skills. Don’t swim in deep water if you’re not comfortable doing so.”

McDonald said to reapply sunscreen every two hours and swim with a buddy.

“One other thing that I really like to say is wear bright swimsuits,” McDonald said. “Parents, buy the brighter swimsuits. They can be seen on the pool deck and in the water.”

The Hannibal Aquatic Center will officially open on June 3.

This season, the hours will extend from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified
More witnesses will be called to the stand Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
11 witnesses testify, Bliefnick murder trial resumes Wednesday
Central Stone Co.
One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial

Latest News

Quincy Giving Blood Drive
Adams County Red Cross in need of donations
The new weekly Drought Monitor will be released Thursday
Drought conditions will worsen
Central Stone Co.
US Department of Labor releases report on fatality at Central Stone in Hannibal
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial