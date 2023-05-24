Today will be the warmest day of the work week

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Wednesday morning with slightly warmer temperatures, as we are in the 50s to 60s. The Tri-States remain under the influence of high pressure system, so we have clear to mostly clear skies. Early this morning a few (literally a few) isolated showers may impact the far southern tier of the Tri-States though. By later this afternoon and evening, skies will turn partly cloudy as some fluffy cumulus clouds start to develop. This will be the warmest day of the work week, with highs in the mid 80s.

An increase in moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere will be moving northwestward into the region. The increasing moisture will lead to more instability (fuel for thunderstorms) which could spark of some isolated (hit or miss) to widely scattered showers later this afternoon/evening. However, those showers/storms should be kept to our west due to dry air in place.

A cold front is to our north and is sagging southward, heading our way. This backdoor cold front (see Wednesday’s Weather Word of The Day graphic below) will arrive here in the Tri-States by later this evening/tonight. With the very dry airmass in place, this front is not expected to bring us any rain. It will impact our forecast in a few ways though. One thing the front will do is switch our winds from the east to the northeast and we could have a few gusts up to 25 mph. These winds will bring in slightly cooler and drier air. That means the front will also bring in slightly cooler temperatures for tomorrow, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s.

Backdoor cold front explained. (maxuser | WGEM)

