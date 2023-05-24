Today will be the warmest day of the work week

By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Wednesday morning with slightly warmer temperatures, as we are in the 50s to 60s. The Tri-States remain under the influence of high pressure system, so we have clear to mostly clear skies. Early this morning a few (literally a few) isolated showers may impact the far southern tier of the Tri-States though. By later this afternoon and evening, skies will turn partly cloudy as some fluffy cumulus clouds start to develop. This will be the warmest day of the work week, with highs in the mid 80s.

An increase in moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere will be moving northwestward into the region. The increasing moisture will lead to more instability (fuel for thunderstorms) which could spark of some isolated (hit or miss) to widely scattered showers later this afternoon/evening. However, those showers/storms should be kept to our west due to dry air in place.

A cold front is to our north and is sagging southward, heading our way. This backdoor cold front (see Wednesday’s Weather Word of The Day graphic below) will arrive here in the Tri-States by later this evening/tonight. With the very dry airmass in place, this front is not expected to bring us any rain. It will impact our forecast in a few ways though. One thing the front will do is switch our winds from the east to the northeast and we could have a few gusts up to 25 mph. These winds will bring in slightly cooler and drier air. That means the front will also bring in slightly cooler temperatures for tomorrow, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s.

Backdoor cold front explained.
Backdoor cold front explained.(maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified
More witnesses will be called to the stand Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
11 witnesses testify, Bliefnick murder trial resumes Wednesday
Central Stone Co.
One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Timothy Bliefnick, right, listens to his attorney, Casey Schnack, as she argues to keep in...
Jurors selected, Bliefnick trial starts Tuesday

Latest News

First Alert Weather Wednesday Morning
Back door cold front coming
What is a backdoor cold front?
With plenty of sunshine highs today will hit into the low 80s.
High pressure keeps us sunny and dry
First Alert Weather Tuesday Morning