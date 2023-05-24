US Department of Labor releases report on fatality at Central Stone in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The US Department of Larbor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) released its preliminary report on a fatality that occurred Monday at Central Stone Company in Hannibal.

The report shows that 70-year-old Darell Huff, who was a Stock Pile Driver for the mine, died when he backed a haul truck through a berm on the top of a stockpile. According to the report, the truck overturned and landed on the roof of the cab.

The report indicates Huff had over 49 years of mining experience and over 12 years of experience driving a haul truck.

The incident happened around 11:25 a.m. Monday.

The MSHA website shows this is the 20th death so far this year across the nation.

There have been two others regionally:

On January 30, a miner died in Clay County, Missouri, when he fell about 35 feet to the ground through a void in the walkway where a piece of grating had been removed.

On March 18, a miner died at a coal mine in Hamilton County, Illinois, when a section of roof fell while he and other miners were building cribs during the recovery of longwall shields.

RELATED: One dead after incident at Central Stone in Hannibal

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.