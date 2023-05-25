Drought worsens (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) -Drought conditions have worsened for parts of Northeast Missouri. We do not have any rain in the forecast through the next 7 to 10 days. While high temperatures Friday will be close to what is average in the mid-70s. Saturday temperatures will be in the 80s as a warming trend continues. Most forecast indications have temperatures near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.

We have not reached the 90° mark yet officially at Quincy regional airport. For those keeping track at home, we are down in the precipitation category by almost an inch and a half for the month and three and three-quarter inches for the year. It all seems so odd when the river levels were so high just a few weeks ago.

