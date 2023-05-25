Shots fired on 11th & Jefferson, 7th & Jefferson in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Police said there were shots fired on the corner of 11th and Jefferson Streets and 7th and Jefferson Streets.

A sergeant with the Quincy Police Department said they are looking for physical evidence on the scene and video surveillance from neighbors.

The sergeant said the victim was transported to Blessing Hospital.

Police said neighbors heard multiple shots and someone yell for help.

An officer on scene said they are questioning neighbors.

The Quincy Police Department, Illinois State Police, Quincy Fire Department, and EMS were all on scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

There is also a police presence at LaGondola, but police are unsure if they are connected.

