Hospital Report: May 25, 2023

Published: May. 25, 2023
Deaths:

Matthew E. Thompson, age 38, of Quincy, died May 22.

Bette J. Heitman, age 91, of New London, died May 24 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Richard Frank Venvertloh, age 90, of Quincy, died May 24 in his home.

Dawson L. Flowers, 5-month-old son of Georgy Flowers and Christian Bateman, of New London, died May 22 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Mr. John Whitaker, age 76, of Ewing, died May 24 in his home.

Ronald “Ron” Kirby, age 79, of New Canton, IL, died May 24 at Country View Nursing Home, Bowling Green, Mo.

Births:

