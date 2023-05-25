IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinals: QND Raiders Post A 2-0 Win Over The Rams Of Shelbyville

“Blue & Gold” Now Rolling On A 30-Game Winning Streak
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Headed To The IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship On Saturday
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Headed To The IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship On Saturday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame have done it again! Earlier this evening on the campus of Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, QND posted an impressive 2-0 win over Shelbyville during their IHSA Clas 2A Sectional Semifinal showdown.

The (33-1) Raiders scored 2 runs in the fourth inning against the Rams thanks to a clutch 2-RBI double by senior catcher Michael Stupavsky. Stupavsky’s hit drove in Dalton Miller and Brady Kindhart.

The Raiders will now face the winner of the Gillespie vs. Maroa-Forsyth semifinal game on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship at Claude Kracik Field.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Mentally Prepared To Face Shelbyville In Class 2A Sectional Semifinals

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Facing The SHS Rams In Springfield At Lincoln Land CC

Sports

QND Raiders Return To The Post-Season Baseball Diamond To Face The Rams Of Shelbyville In Springfieldl

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Sports

QND baseball team rolls behind thunder and lightning attack

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Potts
ooming bats and intelligence on the basepaths offer a nice 1-2 offensive punch for the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team.

Sports

MSHSAA: Class 3 District 6 All-District Baseball Team Announced Earlier Today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
South Shelby Cardinals Have 5 Baseball Players In The All-District Spotlight

Latest News

Sports

IHSA Softball Update: Class 2A Sectional Championship Game Set For Friday At Quincy Notre Dame Now Has A New Start Time

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Auburn And QND Will Now Meet On The IHSA Class 2A Softball Dirt On Friday at 4:00 PM

Sports

IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinal Preview: (32-1) QND Raiders Set To Face (24-6) Shelbyville On The Post-Season Baseball Diamond On Wednesday In Springfield

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Sporting A 29-Game Win Streak On The Post-Season Diamond As They Prepare To Face Shelbyville

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Ready To Hit The IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinal Diamond Against Shelbyville On Wednesday

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

Havana Lady Ducks Face The Lady Hornets Of Brown County During IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal On The Softball Dirt

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Havana Stays Alive In Their Quest To Bring Home A IHSA Softball Title In 2023

Sports

Brown County Lady Hornets Travel To Havana To Face The Lady Ducks In A Big IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinal Battle On The Dirt

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Pull Out A Dramatic 7-5 Victory Over Stanford-Olympia During IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinal At “The Backyard!”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Softball Team Pull Out A Win At Home Against Stanford-Olympia