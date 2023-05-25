IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinals: QND Raiders Post A 2-0 Win Over The Rams Of Shelbyville

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame have done it again! Earlier this evening on the campus of Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, QND posted an impressive 2-0 win over Shelbyville during their IHSA Clas 2A Sectional Semifinal showdown.

The (33-1) Raiders scored 2 runs in the fourth inning against the Rams thanks to a clutch 2-RBI double by senior catcher Michael Stupavsky. Stupavsky’s hit drove in Dalton Miller and Brady Kindhart.

The Raiders will now face the winner of the Gillespie vs. Maroa-Forsyth semifinal game on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. for the 2023 IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship at Claude Kracik Field.

