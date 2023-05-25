LIVE UPDATES: Bliefnick murder trial - Day 3

Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man being charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife continued Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

This story will be updated through the trial.

Live Tweets

No media outlets will be allowed to broadcast or stream the trial live. However, WGEM News will be in the courtroom throughout the trial and will live blog via Twitter throughout the trial.

RELATED:

