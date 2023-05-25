NOAA releases 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The forecast calls for close to average activity.
The forecast calls for close to average activity.(WGEM)

MIAMI, Fla. (WGEM) - With the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season right around the corner, the first official seasonal forecast has been released from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The current forecast calls for between 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 1-4 major hurricanes.

An average season has around 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

The overall expectation is that the season should have close to average activity.

The number of storms does not correlate to expected impacts, as any single storm can cause damage.

Hurricanes do not impact the Tri-States often, but the remnants have moved through the area bringing rain and gusty winds before.

The naming list of the 2023 Atlantic Season is below.

The names run from Arlene to Whitney.
The names run from Arlene to Whitney.(WGEM)

These are the same names used in the 2017 Hurricane Season, with the exception of Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate which have all been retired.

The first depression that develops will be called Tropical Depression Two, as the National Hurricane Center has determined that an unnamed storm developed during January. If the storm gets the name, it will still be Arlene.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial
Porch illuminated by police lights, cordoned by sheriff's caution tape
One injured after Quincy shots fired incident
More witnesses will be called to the stand Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
11 witnesses testify, Bliefnick murder trial resumes Wednesday
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial
Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified

Latest News

Victor A. Weems, III
Warrant issued for suspect in Wednesday night shooting
More than 400 types of Pennycress are planted in research plots.
Scientists come to Macomb for Pennycress research
Drought worsens
Drought worsens
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial