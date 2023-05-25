NOAA releases 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

The forecast calls for close to average activity. (WGEM)

MIAMI, Fla. (WGEM) - With the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season right around the corner, the first official seasonal forecast has been released from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The current forecast calls for between 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes and 1-4 major hurricanes.

An average season has around 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.

The overall expectation is that the season should have close to average activity.

The number of storms does not correlate to expected impacts, as any single storm can cause damage.

Hurricanes do not impact the Tri-States often, but the remnants have moved through the area bringing rain and gusty winds before.

The naming list of the 2023 Atlantic Season is below.

The names run from Arlene to Whitney. (WGEM)

These are the same names used in the 2017 Hurricane Season, with the exception of Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate which have all been retired.

The first depression that develops will be called Tropical Depression Two, as the National Hurricane Center has determined that an unnamed storm developed during January. If the storm gets the name, it will still be Arlene.

