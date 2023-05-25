Officers help relocate sea lion that wandered into hotel

A sea lion wandered into a California hotel. (KSBY/Pismo Beach Police Department/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California were called to a hotel for a unique rescue.

A sea lion managed to make its way into the Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach.

The Pismo Beach Police Department posted a photo of two officers with the animal inside the hotel’s hallway.

“This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t worry buddy, we got you!!”

Police said they contacted the Marine Mammal Center, and the animal was safely returned to the beach.

Pismo Beach is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial
Porch illuminated by police lights, cordoned by sheriff's caution tape
One injured after Quincy shots fired incident
More witnesses will be called to the stand Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
11 witnesses testify, Bliefnick murder trial resumes Wednesday
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial
Fatal Highway 61 Crash
Deadly Highway 61 crash victims identified

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
Drought worsens
Drought worsens
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space