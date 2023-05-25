Quincy Fire Department responds to vehicle, structure fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department responded to a vehicle and structure fire Thursday morning.

QFD responded to a report of a fire around 2:00 a.m. in the alley of 705 Madison. Upon arrival, the firefighters encountered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames next to a garage that also showed flames. The First arriving engines extinguished the fire in both the vehicle and the garage.

The vehicle is a total loss and the garage suffered only minor damage. A nearby home also had a small amount of heat damage resulting in melted siding.

No injuries occurred at the scene and no one was displaced.

Quincy Police Department Investigators were also called to the scene. The cause and origin are still under investigation.

