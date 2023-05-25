Soon, a Canadian high pressure will influence our forecast

During the lunch time hours, temperatures will be pleasant in the 70s with sunshine.
By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Thursday morning with clear to mostly clear skies. Temperatures are in the 50s and winds are light out of the northeast. Through the morning hours, a bit more clouds will develop so we will start off mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The backdoor cold front we talked about yesterday has cleared the Tri-States. Dew points are dropping behind the cold front, so you may notice the drier/slightly cooler feel to the air.

Later in the morning and afternoon, our skies will go from mostly sunny/partly cloudy to sunny. Due to the cold front coming through, today will be slightly cooler with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. That is pretty seasonable for this time of year though. Tonight will be a little cooler too. We will have clear skies, light winds, and lows in the mid 40s to near 50°.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system that originated in Canada will settle into the Great Lakes region. This system will be very large and will affect our forecast. It will keep us dry with abundant sunshine and temperatures will be just a hair cooler than today. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 70s though, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

