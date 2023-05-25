Sunset Cemetery flag planting

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we approach Memorial Day, many across the nation remember those who have died in service to our country.

In Quincy, residents participated in the long running tradition of decorating the final resting place of those who have died serving our country.

Quincy residents were welcomed to place an American flag on the graves of our fallen soldiers in Sunset Cemetery.

Some community members came with organizations and decorated graves because it’s plain tradition.

But for some, like Quincy resident Kristian Guzman, today means so much more.

“Put away the hamburgers and hotdogs, fireworks for a minute, and to really think how we really got all these luxuries,” Guzman said.

For Guzman, Memorial Day is more than a day off of work and an excuse to bust out the grill.

“There’s one thing that gave us the luxuries and that was the courage and dedication of our men and women in uniform,” Guzman said.

Guzman said his family members that have served before him, keep him motivated to pursue on of his biggest goals to serve with the marines or army one day.

He said his dad, uncles, grand fathers, and great grandfathers have all served in the military.

Guzman said he’s joining the American Legion today in placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at Sunset Cemetery, because it’s one of the easiest ways he can honor those who died for our country.

“I’m thankful for what our service men and women continue to do, both past and present, to ensure that our country is safe and they keep our way of life special and really just to ensure that we’re all safe,” Guzman said.

American Legion member, Lisa Freed, said placing flags on soldiers’ burials is a long standing tradition for the American Legion and organizations nation wide.

“Memorial Day is one of those times where we put the flags out, it used to be called ‘Decoration Day,’” Freed said.

She said the name changed to Memorial Day after World War I, but with the change of the name, the sentiment remains the same.

“When we place that flag again, it lets them know that you know we’re here to honor what you’ve done for us, to give us the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Freed said.

By the end of the evening, Freed said every one of the 8,000 soldiers buried at Sunset cemetery will have an American flag waving at their final resting place.

Freed said she’ll also need volunteers to help remove the flags after Memorial Weekend has passed.

Removal will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 30.

All are welcome to show up and help.

