The Travel House of Quincy celebrates 40th anniversary

By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The Travel House of Quincy celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The company invited the public to come visit and enjoy catered food and drinks.

Those who came also had the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a travel gift certificate.

Travel House of Quincy opened in May of 1983 as a free-standing agency.

To this day the travel agents make sure that their customers are well taken care of on their trips.

“We Love it. We love the industry and the next best thing from taking a trip is sending someone on one. We appreciate our clients, we hope they appreciate us,” said Travel Agent Sheryl Stratton.

If you wish to book your next vacation you can visit their website here.

