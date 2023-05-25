Warrant issued for suspect in Wednesday night shooting

Victor A. Weems, III
Victor A. Weems, III(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police on Thursday afternoon announced a warrant had been issued for a man allegedly involved in a shooting Wednesday night that sent a person to the hospital.

Police stated that 19-year-old Victor A. Weems III is wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police stated Weems already had an outstanding warrant for home invasion, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing identification, and aggravated battery.

According to police, Weems should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Weems, police ask that you call the local authorities and let them know about his whereabouts.

Police reported Wednesday night that a person was injured following a shooting in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street.

Police said they responded to the scene about 10:15 p.m. and found a 47-year-old victim.

They said the victim was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment and then airlifted to Springfield. There was no word on the extent of their injuries or condition.

