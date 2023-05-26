Authorities give Memorial Day travel safety tips

MSHP trooper gives Memorial Day travel tips
MSHP trooper gives Memorial Day travel tips(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Tens of millions plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts 42.1 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more. Officials said it’s the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since they began tracking the data in 2000.

37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations this year and one Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said people need to take the proper precautions before they hit the road.

Corporal Justin Dunn said those planning on hitting the road should check out their car before they travel.

“Make sure your tires have good tread, make sure your tires have the right amount of inflation, make sure your battery is good and working,” he said. “Make sure your air conditioning system is working if it’s really hot that week to help settle that heat.”

Dunn said during the Memorial Day counting period last year, highway patrol reported 1,043 crashes on Missouri roadways. He said 504 people were injured and 132 died.

“We want to make sure everyone puts safety at the forefront as part of their planning, just make sure you’re doing everything you need to do to limit those distractions, make sure you’re wearing a seatbelt,” he said. “If alcohol is part of your planning, make sure you do not get behind the wheel and drive.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porch illuminated by police lights, cordoned by sheriff's caution tape
One injured after Quincy shots fired incident
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial
Victor A. Weems, III
Warrant issued for suspect in Wednesday night shooting
(File)
Quincy Fire Department responds to vehicle, structure fire

Latest News

MoDOT Preparing for Summer Projects
MoDOT prepared to start summer road projects
The Beat Arts Academy to perform The Wiz, A Hip Hop Ballet
The Travel House of Quincy celebrates 40th anniversary
The cast and crew of “The Wiz” Hip Hop Ballet have been busy rehearsing for their upcoming...
The Beat Arts Academy to perform The Wiz, A Hip Hop Ballet