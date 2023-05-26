Authorities give Memorial Day travel safety tips

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Tens of millions plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

AAA predicts 42.1 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more. Officials said it’s the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since they began tracking the data in 2000.

37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations this year and one Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said people need to take the proper precautions before they hit the road.

Corporal Justin Dunn said those planning on hitting the road should check out their car before they travel.

“Make sure your tires have good tread, make sure your tires have the right amount of inflation, make sure your battery is good and working,” he said. “Make sure your air conditioning system is working if it’s really hot that week to help settle that heat.”

Dunn said during the Memorial Day counting period last year, highway patrol reported 1,043 crashes on Missouri roadways. He said 504 people were injured and 132 died.

“We want to make sure everyone puts safety at the forefront as part of their planning, just make sure you’re doing everything you need to do to limit those distractions, make sure you’re wearing a seatbelt,” he said. “If alcohol is part of your planning, make sure you do not get behind the wheel and drive.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.