The Beat Arts Academy to perform The Wiz, A Hip Hop Ballet

QUINCY (WGEM) - The cast and crew of The Wiz, A Hip Hop Ballet, have been busy rehearsing for their upcoming performance since the end of February.

The Beat Arts Academy is putting on the performance.

The approximate 30 cast and crew members want to make sure they’re on point, so they can put on the best performance possible.

The Beat Arts Academy staff said if you want to learn more about dance in a non-judgmental way, their academy is the place to be.

Instructor Kathy Wittmer siad it was originally started by Sjon Jones, and The Beat Arts Academy is for kids who might not be able to afford other dance classes.

“A lot of the kids that are here probably would not take dance if we weren’t here because they either feel like they don’t wanna go to a different studio or they can’t maybe afford a different studio we do have scholarship students as well,” Wittmer said.

Ahniya Humphrey said she left her former studio for The Beat Arts Academy and is eager to perform again because she wants to dance for the rest of her life.

“I really like dancing and I feel like acting while dancing is a big part of it so like a play would be pretty good for me to get started with a career full of dance,” Humphrey said.

For Lydia Duesterhaus, making her Beat Arts debut is important because this is her first time dancing hip hop.

She’s playing a munchkin in The Wiz and prior to this performance, she’s only had classical ballet training.

“I’m sort of nervous, but most of the dances I know pretty well so I’m not too nervous,” Duesterhaus said.

To get out those nerves, the dancers will continue practicing before their debut on the John Wood Community College stage.

The Wiz, A Hip Hop Ballet’s one time performance will be at 7 p.m. on May 31 at JWCC.

You can buy tickets at the door for $10, and $5 for ages 4 to 10.

Wittmer said ticket sale proceeds will go toward paying rent on the academy and expanding services.

She said she hopes to see the facility become a fine arts academy and offer classes such as piano lessons and even cooking.

Click here to learn more about Beat Arts Academy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.