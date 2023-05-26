Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 27, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Chris Zwick

Harold Flesner

Jobi Fischer

Annabelle Wainman

Leo Griffith

Madelyn Lankford

Lois Knuffman

Linda Lanning

Carlie Goehl

Jalen Starman

Melinda Kepple

ANNIVERSARIES

Jerry & Fran Dommerman

Ed & Terrie Lohman

Mike & Renea Kurfman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.