Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 27, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Chris Zwick

Harold Flesner

Jobi Fischer

Annabelle Wainman

Leo Griffith

Madelyn Lankford

Lois Knuffman

Linda Lanning

Carlie Goehl

Jalen Starman

Melinda Kepple

ANNIVERSARIES

Jerry & Fran Dommerman

Ed & Terrie Lohman

Mike & Renea Kurfman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 26, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 25, 2023

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 25, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 25 2023

Updated: May. 25, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 24, 2023

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 24, 2023

Updated: May. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 24, 2023.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 23, 2023

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 23, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23, 2023

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23nd, 2023

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 22, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
May 22, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2023

Updated: May. 22, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.