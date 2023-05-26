JWCC hosts community yard sale

By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -John Wood Community College is hosting a community yard sale this weekend.

The yard sale ran from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and featured surplus equipment from the college along with 28 booths set up by community members.

Officials said that around 400 people shopped the yard sale on Friday.

“I have always been a garage sale fan myself and we are a community college so whenever we can do something to include the community we should. It is pretty much baked into us and as time has proven, it has become more and more popular and we have more people move to the east side of town here. As that population shift has changed, it has again increased the traffic flow,” said JWCC Plant Manager Lou Barta.

Barta also said that all proceeds made from surplus supplies will go towards the John Wood General Fund and the proceeds made from the booth rentals will go towards scholarships.

Admission is free to the public and all purchases made at the yard sale are cash only.

The yard sale continues from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the JWCC Student Activity Center.

