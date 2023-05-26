Kroc Center to have summer food program for kids

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Salvation Army Kroc Center announced that they will be serving lunch to kids over the summer through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.

The program is set to start June 5 and will run through August 11 except July 4, and will be available to kids ages 18 and younger.

Food will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kroc Center located at 405 Vermont Street.

The goal of the program is to provide food to students that receive free or reduced lunches during school.

“Just to be able to come here, come to the Kroc Center, receive a meal for free and have a full stomach for the day, that is going to be a blessing for the families in need,” said Salvation Army Major Shelly McClintock.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to serve the children during the summer. If you want to volunteer call Nicole Sidell at 217-231-5674

If you wish to donate to the Quincy Salvation Army, you can do so here.

