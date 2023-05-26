Kroc Center to have summer food program for kids

Kroc Center to have summer food program for kids
Kroc Center to have summer food program for kids(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Salvation Army Kroc Center announced that they will be serving lunch to kids over the summer through the federally funded Summer Food Service Program.

The program is set to start June 5 and will run through August 11 except July 4, and will be available to kids ages 18 and younger.

Food will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Kroc Center located at 405 Vermont Street.

The goal of the program is to provide food to students that receive free or reduced lunches during school.

“Just to be able to come here, come to the Kroc Center, receive a meal for free and have a full stomach for the day, that is going to be a blessing for the families in need,” said Salvation Army Major Shelly McClintock.

The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to serve the children during the summer. If you want to volunteer call Nicole Sidell at 217-231-5674

If you wish to donate to the Quincy Salvation Army, you can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porch illuminated by police lights, cordoned by sheriff's caution tape
One injured after Quincy shots fired incident
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial
Victor A. Weems, III
Warrant issued for suspect in Wednesday night shooting
(File)
Quincy Fire Department responds to vehicle, structure fire

Latest News

Timothy Bliefnick's with defense council.
Jurors see autopsy results, Tim’s search history on day 4 of Bliefnick murder trial
Deputy Evan C. Schmalshof
McDonough Co. deputy involved in fatal crash will not be charged
Day three witness Bryan Dusch, QPD detective sergeant.
Day three Bliefnick jury trial
MODOT summer projects