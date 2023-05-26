LIVE UPDATES: Day 4 of Bliefnick murder trial

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial of Timothy Bliefnick, the Quincy man being charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife continues Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Remarks from counsel prior to the jury’s entry

Friday morning’s court proceedings in the murder trial of Timothy Bliefnick began with prosecutors outlining what the day and next Tuesday would look like.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones said Friday would include some autopsy results and testimony from approximately two crime lab witnesses.

Afterward, Jones made a motion to admit pictures from the autopsy to the jury. Schnack objected, stating the photos were excessively graphic, prejudice and would only add sympathy for the victim.

Jones said the pictures detail the entrance and exit wounds of the projectiles that went through Rebecca Bliefnick’s body. Jones said they indicate Bliefnick was shot primarily when she was already on the ground or falling down.

Judge Robert Adrian said the state would be allowed to admit the photos to the jury pending they have laid a proper foundation. Photos yesterday detailed Bliefnick’s body the way it was found on Feb. 23. Adrian said the photos will not be published for the entire courtroom to see.

The court went into recess prior to the jury entering at 9 a.m.

Jones anticipates calling our crime lab witnesses to the stand on Tuesday, one witness from California, and another detective.

The science behind Rebecca’s gunshot wounds

Dr. Scott Denton has been a forensic pathologist since 1996. He’s performed more than 12,000 autopsies in his career, including Rebecca Bliefnick. During Bliefnick’s autopsy, he took hundreds of photos.

Some photos were published to the court, some were not.

During Dr. Denton’s testimony, photos detailed Bliefnick wearing black compression surgical pants and a surgical compression pad on her torso. Denton said Bliefnick sustained nine gunshot wounds to her torso alone, but not all were immediately fatal. He testified that she could have been alive several minutes after the intruder left her home.

Denton said the mechanism of death was internal bleeding, as Bliefnick had almost no blood in her vessels. Because of the compression pad, he said it wasn’t surprising there wasn’t much blood on the floor next to her body. Denton said this would have been an extremely painful death.

Trajectory rods in Bliefnick’s hand indicated a projectile also entered the back of her hand, exiting through her palm. Denton called this a defensive wound.

Denton also performed a sexual assault kit. He claims Bliefnick was not sexually assaulted. During cross-examination, Denton said he cannot scientifically tell which bullet entered her body first or last.

Denton was released from his subpoena.

This story will be updated.

Live Tweets

No media outlets will be allowed to broadcast or stream the trial live. However, WGEM News will be in the courtroom throughout the trial and will live blog via Twitter.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.