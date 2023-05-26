McDonough Co. deputy involved in fatal crash will not be charged

MACOMB (WGEM) - The McDonough County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy Evan Scmalshof will not be charged in the Jan. 27 crash on U.S. 67 that left James F. Mellenthin, 35, of Cottage Hills, Ill., dead.

In April, McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala launched an investigation into the crash after a lengthy investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Kwacala said he chose to ask independent investigators to look into the investigation because, as the state’s attorney, he also represents the sheriff’s office.

Kwacala reported on Thursday that there was insufficient evidence to convict Schmalshof of any crime related to the crash and that no criminal charges are being filed.

According to a crash report filed by ISP, Schmalshof’s vehicle made contact at a high rate of speed with a vehicle driven by James Mellenthin of Cottage Hills, Illinois.

Upon impact, Mellenthin’s vehicle left the road and rolled over several times. Mellenthin was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead upon examination by Lifeguard Ambulance emergency responders.

