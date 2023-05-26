MoDOT prepared to start summer road projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - With summer just around the corner, MoDOT officials say they’re set to start their summer projects.

They said a mild winter helps those efforts.

Central Area Engineer Emily Edgar said they still had to deal with potholes but the mild winter allowed them to start on time for a surfacing project between New London and Bowling Green on U.S. 61.

“We had northbound lane areas and then we had a couple sections in the southbound lanes as well,” she said. “They pretty much got off to a great start, there was really no delays with the mild winter, it definitely helped out from the very beginning.”

She said they were able to start the end of March. She said due to a lack of spring rain, crews finished roughly one month later.

She said they are excited for their upcoming summer projects as well.

Edgar said lawmakers added an extra $100 million dollars to MoDOT’s budget last year. She said they’ll use the money to tackle projects in Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Roads Program.

“Those routes include Scotland County Route 15, which will start June 2, and then following June 2 the routes that are included are Route W in Scotland County, Route AA in Knox County and Route D in Clark County,” Edgar said.

Other projects include an overlay on Route 19 in Ralls County. She said there will also be the usual maintenance which occurs on the roadways.

