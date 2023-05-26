Motorcyclist dead after hitting car while fleeing Hannibal Police

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A motorcyclist is dead after fleeing from the Hannibal Police Department and crashing into a car on Thursday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police reported that David L. Hall, 54, of Hannibal, was fleeing from the Hannibal Police Department southbound on Marion County Road 430 at 5:25 p.m. when he struck a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by Makenzie R Williams, 18, of Hannibal.

Police said Hall was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic at 5:40 p.m. They said Williams was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

According to police, Hall was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

WGEM News reached out to Hannibal Police for additional details, but the call was not immediately returned.

