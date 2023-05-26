Motorized bicycle rider seriously injured in Broadway crash

QUINCY (WGEM) - A person was seriously injured Friday afternoon when they ran a red light crossing Broadway Street and was hit by a car, according to police.

Quincy Police Patrol Sgt. Ryan Witt said the rider was heading southbound on North 5th Street at the Broadway intersection around 2:30 p.m. when they were struck by a car on Broadway Street.

The rider was taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County Ambulance with serious injuries.

Police restricted traffic to one lane for about an hour and a half following the crash.

