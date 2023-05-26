Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porch illuminated by police lights, cordoned by sheriff's caution tape
One injured after Quincy shots fired incident
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial
Victor A. Weems, III
Warrant issued for suspect in Wednesday night shooting
(File)
Quincy Fire Department responds to vehicle, structure fire

Latest News

Timothy Bliefnick's with defense council.
Jurors see autopsy results, Tim’s search history on day 4 of Bliefnick murder trial
RAW: Man arrested, accused of opening door on flight
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it