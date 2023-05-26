Public Memorial Day service returns to Illinois Veterans’ Home

QUINCY (WGEM) - The first public Memorial Day service since 2019 took place at the Illinois Veterans’ Home on Friday.

At the ceremony, the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince came as a keynote speaker followed by a wreath laying ceremony to honor all veterans and a salute from the American Legion Honor Guard #37.

“We want to thank everyone in Illinois for thinking about those we lost,” Prince said. “Memorial Day at the Vets’ Home is literally every day. We celebrate Veterans’ Day, Memorial Day through the service that we provide.”

Prince said the Sunset Cemetery at the home is the final resting place of 8,000 veterans. During his speech, Prince paid tribute to those at the cemetery and veterans and families who struggle through the grief every day.

“The feeling of loneliness, hopelessness and despair are things we fight against long term care to begin with,” Prince said.

Many veterans, including Dan Frese and his wife Barb were there to honor someone they knew personally.

“On the 28th of this month it will be 53 years since my brother Mike was killed in the Vietnam War,” Frese said.

Frese said he comes to the home to honor his brother who appears on a memorial at the home.

“Another guy I want to remember is a guy, Dave, who I served with in Vietnam,” Frese said.

Upcoming Memorial Day events:

Keokuk National Cemetery What: 2023 Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony Who: VIP speakers, VSO honor guard, Keokuk Mayor, McNamara band, etc. When: Monday, May 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. Ceremony will last approx. 1 hour. Where: Keokuk National Cemetery

Memorial Day Bicycle Ride What: Memorial Day Ride in memory of Charlotte Goldinger When: Mon May 29th 8:00 a.m. - 11:00am a.m. Where: James E. Cary Cancer Center parking lot, 5985 Hospital Drive, Hannibal.

Annual Memorial Day pancake and whole hog sausage breakfast When: Mon May 29th 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Where: Faith Presbyterian Church, 1027 South 24th Street, Quincy

Memorial Day Craft Show What: Come tour this historic home built in 1867 and enjoy wonderful craft vendors in the yard, great food, and live music on the patio. When: Mon May 29th 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Where: Cambre House and Farm, 1 Cambre Lane, Nauvoo, IL



