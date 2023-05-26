Sunshine and Warming Weather for the Weekend

As high pressure continues to slowly sag South from Canada, skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will start off a bit on the cool side but will warm up nicely into the mid to upper 70′s by late Friday afternoon. Those high temps are right on par for average for late May. Overnight Friday night, clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to fall back down into the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, calm weather will continue thanks to that same ridge of high pressure. A few upper level clouds may try to build in through Saturday and Sunday, but there should still be plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will rise into the low 80′s. By Memorial Day Monday, a few more clouds will develop with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80′s.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and it will feel like it afterwards with highs next week getting close to 90 degrees with a largely dry forecast remaining until potentially the end of next week.

