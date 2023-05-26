Weekend forecast

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Memorial Day Weekend looks fabulous
Memorial Day Weekend looks fabulous(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our dry weather pattern continues for the foreseeable future. There is a little if any chance it rain in the immediate or extended forecast. Memorial Day weekend will be just about perfect for outdoor activities. The only minor challenge that I can see with the forecast is there might be a little bit more cloud cover here on Saturday. So instead of having a mostly sunny sky Saturday, you may have a partly sunny sky with some heightened cloudiness. The temperatures though for memorial day weekend are very nice. Each day of the weekend gets progressively warmer with high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday in the low 80s and Monday in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porch illuminated by police lights, cordoned by sheriff's caution tape
One injured after Quincy shots fired incident
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial
Day number two of the Timothy Bliefnick murder trial.
Bliefnick divorce details come out during day 2 of jury trial
Victor A. Weems, III
Warrant issued for suspect in Wednesday night shooting
(File)
Quincy Fire Department responds to vehicle, structure fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather - Friday - Evening
First Alert Weather Friday Morning
Warm and dry weather is in store for the region throughout Memorial Day Weekend.
Sunshine and Warming Weather for the Weekend
Drought worsens
Drought worsens