Weekend forecast

Memorial Day Weekend looks fabulous (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our dry weather pattern continues for the foreseeable future. There is a little if any chance it rain in the immediate or extended forecast. Memorial Day weekend will be just about perfect for outdoor activities. The only minor challenge that I can see with the forecast is there might be a little bit more cloud cover here on Saturday. So instead of having a mostly sunny sky Saturday, you may have a partly sunny sky with some heightened cloudiness. The temperatures though for memorial day weekend are very nice. Each day of the weekend gets progressively warmer with high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday in the low 80s and Monday in the mid-80s.

