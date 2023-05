Deaths:

Kenneth Kirkpatrick, age 76, of Quincy died on May 24 at Blessing Hospital.

Ronald “Ron” Kirby, age 79, of New Canton, Ill., died on May 24 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green, MO.

Births:

Garland & Marguerite Higgins, of Littleton, Ill., welcomed a girl.

Reis Dreyer & Haley Mester, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

