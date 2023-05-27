IHSA Class 3A State Track & Field Championships: QHS Blue Devils Update From Eastern Illinois University In Charleston

Trio Of Blue Devils Compete in Prelim’s On Friday On The EIU Campus
Quincy High 800 Meter Standout Eric McClelland Ready To Compete At 2023 IHSA Class 3A State...
Quincy High 800 Meter Standout Eric McClelland Ready To Compete At 2023 IHSA Class 3A State Track & Field Championship
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Three members of the Quincy Blue Devils Track Team were vying for spots in Saturday’s State Finals by posting qualifying times during Friday’s preliminary heats in the 800 and 200 Meters.

Unfortunately, no one qualified for the finals on Saturday in Charleston despite turning in very strong efforts while facing some very tough competition from across the “Land Of Lincoln.

QHS Track Results From Eastern Illinois University:

(SR) Boen Brockmiller ran a 22.90 in the 200M (Finished 27th)

9SR) Eric McClelland ran 1:59.74 in the 800M (Finished 34th)

(JR) Tommy Hess ran 2:01.34 in the 800M (Finished 42nd)

