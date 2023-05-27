Muster on the Mississippi honors soldiers

Cannons were fired to begin the weapons demonstration.
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The sights and sounds of historical wars came alive Saturday afternoon at the Old Fort Madison.

Cannons were fired and weapons from as far back as the 1700′s were displayed as part of the annual Muster on the Mississippi.

Re-enactors dressed the part and showed off their battle gear from several conflicts including those during:

  • Medieval England
  • 16th Century Ireland
  • The War of 1812
  • The United States Civil War
  • World Wars One and Two
  • Modern Day

Old Fort Madison site director Eugene Watkins said the demonstrations are their way of honoring soldiers who have served across the world.

“It started out as honoring those who served our country, but has expanded into everyone that has served in these crazy wars that have created problems for centuries for many, many people, and the folks that not only were affected by them as civilians, but also the people that fought in them who a lot of times get forgotten in some of these conflicts,” Watkins said.

The demonstrations will happen once again on Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Admission is $10 per adult. Admission for children 4-12 is $5 and children under 3 are free.

Military members admission is $8.

Watkins said more activities are planned on Memorial Day Monday, including a memorial service at the Fort Madison Battlefield at 9 a.m.

The service is in coordination with the North Lee County Historical Society and will be accompanied by three shots from the Old Fort Madison howitzer cannon.

