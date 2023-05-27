One person seriously injured in head-on crash in Clark County

One seriously injured in head-on crash in Clark County
By Jayla Louis
May. 27, 2023
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A woman was seriously injured Friday night after a head-on crash on U.S. 136 near Wayland, Mo., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police reported that Abigail D Begley, 24, of Cedar Rapids, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Taos eastbound on U.S. 136 at 9 p.m. when she attempted to make a U-turn and struck Mathew W. White, 50, of Keokuk, in his 2001 Dodge Ram.

Police said Begley was seriously injured and taken to Southeast Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison by Clark County Ambulance. They said White was not injured.

