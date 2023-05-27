Yogi Bear Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes unveils new Splash Park

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One Pike County campground got attention on Saturday morning after the grand opening of a new addition.

Economic leaders gathered around Yogi Bear Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes to unveil the site’s new Splash Park. The area features two new water slides and a spray ground for young kids.

Four Points RV Resorts CEO Sean Vidrine said it’s been a two-year work in progress.

“We chose Pittsfield as a location to invest because we love the community,” Vidrine said. “Everybody has been really supportive and on top of that you know the property itself had a 40 acre lake. And it’s just a beautiful property that we decided that is just going to be a really nice location.”

Dozens of families also came out to watch their children dance-off with Yogi Bear, see the first person go down the new slide and play Yogi Bear trivia for prizes.

“I did a break dance with Boo-Boo,” said Marley Vendermolen. “And I claimed my Boo-Boo trophy in honor of him.”

The campsite will remain open through Oct. 31. The splash park will remain open through Labor Day weekend.

Locals can get a day pass to enjoy the park’s amenities without the need to camp overnight.

