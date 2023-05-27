Yogi Bear Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes unveils new Splash Park

Jellystone Park
Jellystone Park(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One Pike County campground got attention on Saturday morning after the grand opening of a new addition.

Economic leaders gathered around Yogi Bear Jellystone Park at Pine Lakes to unveil the site’s new Splash Park. The area features two new water slides and a spray ground for young kids.

Four Points RV Resorts CEO Sean Vidrine said it’s been a two-year work in progress.

“We chose Pittsfield as a location to invest because we love the community,” Vidrine said. “Everybody has been really supportive and on top of that you know the property itself had a 40 acre lake. And it’s just a beautiful property that we decided that is just going to be a really nice location.”

Dozens of families also came out to watch their children dance-off with Yogi Bear, see the first person go down the new slide and play Yogi Bear trivia for prizes.

“I did a break dance with Boo-Boo,” said Marley Vendermolen. “And I claimed my Boo-Boo trophy in honor of him.”

The campsite will remain open through Oct. 31. The splash park will remain open through Labor Day weekend.

Locals can get a day pass to enjoy the park’s amenities without the need to camp overnight.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcyclist dead after hitting car while fleeing Hannibal Police
Crash at 5th and Broadway
Motorized bicycle rider seriously injured in Broadway crash
Bliefnick Trial Day 4
Jurors see autopsy results, Tim’s search history on day 4 of Bliefnick trial
One seriously injured in head-on crash in Clark County
One person seriously injured in head-on crash in Clark County
Timothy Bliefnick enters the courtroom on Thursday.
Prosecutors focus on evidence collection for day 3 of Bliefnick trial

Latest News

Twain on Main
Downtown Hannibal slammed with Twain on Main festivities
Cannons were fired to begin the weapons demonstration.
Muster on the Mississippi honors soldiers
Illinois lawmakers approve $50.5 billion budget and await Gov. Pritzker’s signature
Illinois lawmakers approve $50.5 billion budget and await Gov. Pritzker’s signature
Fatal Crash
Motorcyclist dead after hitting car while fleeing Hannibal Police