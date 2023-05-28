Five Below coming to Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A new store is coming to Hannibal later this year.

According to Strategic Communications & Advisory Senior Vice President Dan Kulp, a Five Below will be opening at the Riverbend Plaza, located at 3650 Suite E Stardust Drive.

Although Kulp couldn’t give an exact opening date, he said the store will be opening later this summer.

Five Below is a store that offers a variety of items for $5 or less. They also have a Five Beyond section, which has products that are more than $5.

