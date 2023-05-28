Five Below coming to Hannibal
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A new store is coming to Hannibal later this year.
According to Strategic Communications & Advisory Senior Vice President Dan Kulp, a Five Below will be opening at the Riverbend Plaza, located at 3650 Suite E Stardust Drive.
Although Kulp couldn’t give an exact opening date, he said the store will be opening later this summer.
Five Below is a store that offers a variety of items for $5 or less. They also have a Five Beyond section, which has products that are more than $5.
