Local residents honor veterans at Golden, Ill. Memorial Day service

GOLDEN, Ill. (WGEM) - For more than 50 years, Memorial Day has been a federally recognized holiday. In Golden, Ill., it’s an honorary tradition to go to the community cemetery and pay respect to those that made the ultimate sacrifices.

Several dozens of people were in attendance at Sunday’s Memorial Day service, including local Boy Scout Troop 42. The troop’s scout master, Rick Flesner, is a U.S. Marine veteran having served in Iraq from 2003-2005.

Flesner said ceremonies like Sunday’s are crucial to keeping veteran’s memories alive.

“It means honoring those that have gone before me, I think that’s very important, you have to remember those that make freedom possible for us,” Flesner said.

Even though Memorial Day has only been federally recognized since 1971, communities around the country adopted the tradition of honoring deceased veterans since 1866, immediately following the Civil War.

For as long as American Legion Post 801 Chaplain Larry Gronewold can remember, Golden has always had a ceremony.

“Freedom is not free, it’s paid for with expensive lives of many of our veterans,” Gronewold said.

Post 801 performed the 21 gun salute. Rev. Michael Grieve of Holy Cross Lutheran Church was the guest speaker.

“There have been men that have fought for the sake of not being enslaved by other men,” Grieve said. “There have been men who fought so that their children could enjoy the similar kind of freedoms that they have been able to enjoy during their lifetime.”

A veterans memorial with more than 400 names of deceased veterans sits at the community cemetery.

Among Sunday’s crowd was U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Jerry Juilfs, who lost several friends in the war. He believes everyday should be treated like Memorial Day.

“It means a lot, there’s a lot of friends that I even lost, too, that’s not on this wall, but I knew some of these guys on this wall and it’s very touching to me to know that everybody gave their lives for the service,” Juilfs said.

More honorary ceremonies are planned throughout the Tri-States on Monday including one at Keokuk National Cemetery at 11 a.m.

