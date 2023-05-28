Memorial Day Forecast Great for Outdoor Plans

Memorial Day Monday will be another great day to spend outdoors with highs in the low to mid 80′s and a few afternoon clouds. Humidity will still be on the lower end as well. Dry conditions stick around on Tuesday with high temps climbing a touch higher, into the upper 80′s. Heading into the middle of the week, high temperatures will hang around the 90 degree mark with increasing humidity. This will make it feel a bit more toasty outside to end the week. However, some good news is the warm and humid airmass will be very unstable, which could spark a couple isolated storms to end the week. Rain chances are very hit or miss, with many areas likely staying dry. These low rain chances will not bust the ongoing drought, but will be a welcome site for farmers that can cash in on a few of the storms that develop.

Warm temps will continue through next weekend before the weather begins to cool a touch heading into the first full week of June.

The chance of rain is no longer zero... but it still remains quite low through the week. (WGEM)

