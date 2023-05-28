Recent QND graduate dead, one injured after Ralls County crash

By Jayla Louis
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A recent Quincy Notre Dame graduate is dead and another person is injured after a crash on Route M in Ralls County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police reported that Tucker L. Tollerton, 18, of Hannibal, was driving a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder with Jace A. Utterback, 18, of New London, Mo., as his passenger at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the teens were driving westbound on Route M, just 3 miles southwest of Hannibal, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. They said the vehicle made it back onto the road, but Tollerton overcorrected causing the vehicle to flip multiple times before going off the left side of the road.

Tollerton was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. Utterback was also taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was treated for moderate injuries.

The crash report states that Tollerton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Utterback was.

Tollerton played for the QND baseball team, they had just won the sectional championship prior to the crash. Tollerton had two RBIs in the winning game.

