Weekend Weather Gradually Warming

Temperatures are on their way upward through the remainder of the Memorial Day Weekend.

Sunday will feature a few more high level clouds moving in, with high temperatures in the low 80′s. These temps will be similar, if not a degree or two higher, than Saturday. On Memorial Day Monday itself, the morning will be clear and cool with temps in the upper 50′s for any morning ceremonies. A few more afternoon clouds will develop, with high temperatures rising into the mid 80′s.

At the start of the next work week on Tuesday for many, high temperatures will rise into the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. This warmer than average weather looks to stick around through to the end of the week. The current forecast remains mostly dry, however there is a small possibility of a stray storm or two developing in the heat of the afternoon, especially later in the week as the humidity begins to rise. Any storms that form would not be long lasting or drought busters, but it looks to be the best chance of any raindrops until a low potential of a cold front near next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.