Memorial Day bike ride raises thousands to aid local cancer patients

Riders preparing to take off
Riders preparing to take off(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) -Thousands of dollars will go to a local cancer center after a bike ride on Monday that honored a local teacher.

The Memorial Day ride in memory of Charlotte Goldinger celebrated its 9th year.

Participants met at James E. Cary Cancer Center in Hannibal at 7 a.m. and biked between 21 and 39 miles.

Goldinger was a retired teacher from Palmyra, Missouri and an avid bicyclist. In 2015, she was diagnosed with leukemia and died about a year later.

“That’s one thing, Charlotte didn’t ask much out of life, but she wanted this to continue, not knowing that, you know like I said the first year was $400, that we would have as many riders and raise that much money.” said Goldinger’s friend and event organizer Cathy Whitley “So it was just important to her because she did like 5 or 6 thousand miles a year.”

This year they raised over $5,000. That money goes towards items that insurance doesn’t cover for cancer patients, such as gas cards.

