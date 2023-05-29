Authorities give Memorial Day return travel advice

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Many will pack up the car and head home on the last day of the Memorial Day long weekend Monday.

AAA predicts 42.1 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more between May 26 and May 29. Officials said it’s the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since they began tracking the data in 2000.

The organization predicted 37.1 million Americans would drive to their destination.

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Justin Dunn said fatigue can play a major role in traffic crashes, especially on the tail end of a long weekend full of family, fun and food.

He recommends getting a good amount of rest before you hit the road.

“If you find yourself getting tired and getting groggy, make sure you make plenty of stops, plenty of pit breaks so you can get out, maybe get that coffee, get that soda pop, walk around, whatever you need to do to make sure you’re coherent and cognizant behind the wheel,” he said. “Driving is a full-time job, it takes 100 percent of your attention to do that.”

Dunn said during last year’s Memorial Day counting period, the highway patrol reported 1,043 crashes on Missouri roadways. He said 504 people were injured and 132 died.

“If you find yourself stranded or in a traffic crash, you can dial star 55 on your cellular phone,” he said. “That will get you in contact with the nearest troop headquarters. You can also dial 1800-525-5555. That will get you in contact with the nearest troop headquarters and we can send assistance to your location.”

Dunn said all available troopers are out on the roads so there is help available if you need it.

