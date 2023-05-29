Camp Point community members remember local fallen military members

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -In honor of Memorial Day, families gathered at Bailey Park in Camp Point, Illinois to remember local fallen military members.

Words and poems were offered by veterans to remember the men and women who served and gave their lives for our country.

The ceremony focused on 12 men who were local to Camp Point and are memorialized in Bailey Park.

Officials said Memorial Day is more than just remembering those we’ve lost, but also to look at what we’ve gained through their sacrifice.

“If we forget history, we end up and intend to repeat it. But these are men that their families have also sacrificed,” said Air Force Colonel Debra Rose. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice with their lives, to defend our freedoms that we have today and if we forget them, then we may not have the freedoms in the future.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute.

