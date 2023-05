Deaths:

Larry F. Lewis, age 85, of Good Samaritan Home, formerly of Ursa, died May 28.

Maria Liliana “Lily” Russell, age 69, of Keokuk, died May 23 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, IA.

Births:

Dennis and Amber Crepps of Menden, Illinois welcomed a girl.

Clinton and Elise Sutter of Quincy welcomed a boy.

