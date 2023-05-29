Juvenile injured in IL-104 single vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A juvenile was injured in a crash on IL-104 on Monday afternoon, according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded to a single vehicle crash on IL-104 west of East 1800th Street at 4 p.m.

Police reported a teenage boy was traveling eastbound on the highway driving a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the car, left the road and flipped multiple times.

Police said the teen was able to get out of the car on his own and refused treatment on the scene. They said he was taken to Blessing Hospital by a private vehicle to be treated for minor injuries.

