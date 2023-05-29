A look at your Memorial Day forecast

Warming into the 80s today with low humidity.
Warming into the 80s today with low humidity.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Our Memorial Day will shape up very nicely for us. The blocking pattern that has been keeping the past several days dry and sunny will continue today. Through the day, we will have mostly sunny skies, with just some upper-level clouds drifting through from time to time. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the mid 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will remain low. Winds will be fairly light out of the southeast at about 5 to 10 mph. All in all, not a bad day to be outside. Just be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen as the UV Index will be very high. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will continue to be light out of the southeast.

Some changes are on the way for the rest of the week. As the blocking pattern breaks down, humidity levels will slowly start to increase, temperatures will be getting hotter, and there are a few chances for a few hit or miss, pop-up showers.

Winds tomorrow will shift and will be coming out of the south and these southerly winds will continue through at least Friday. I am expecting sunny to mostly sunny skies again, but it will be getting warmer with highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will not be too high, just yet.

By Wednesday, I am looking for highs near 90° with humidity levels gradually rising. Due to the heat and humidity, some hit or miss pop-up showers/thunderstorms could be possible later in the day Wednesday.

