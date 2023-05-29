Tri-State WWII veteran on Memorial Day: ‘I thank God for every day that I have’

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Since 1971, Memorial Day has been a federally recognized holiday. For decades leading up to that, communities around the nation have held ceremonies dedicated to honoring those who were killed in action.

At Keokuk National Cemetery on Monday, over a hundred people gathered to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Among those in attendance was Tri-State native and World War II veteran Homer Sherrill. He was drafted to the U.S. Army directly after graduating high school in 1945.

“I thank God for every day that I have,” Sherrill said.

Many that graduated with Sherrill were also drafted. He spent more than a year in the service and was able to come back home, unlike some of Sherill’s friends.

“It’s too bad the countries can’t get along, and if they do have trouble, I still say what they need to do is put the leaders in a ring and let them fight it out,” Sherrill said.

Sherrill is now part of the Keokuk’s McNamara’s Band.

As members of American Legion Post #41 entered the ceremony, carrying the American flag, Sherrill and the band played the Star Spangled Banner.

While it’s ill-advised to say “Happy Memorial Day,” some veterans consider the holiday a celebration.

“Coming here is like visiting my brother,” said U.S. Army veteran Bob Johnson. “He has been to Vietnam, he’s got three purple hearts and a silver star.”

Two wreaths were placed. One on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and another on the gravestone of army veteran John Thorson.

Since 1775, more than 2 million American lives have been lost in war, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In that time, roughly 81,000 are still unaccounted for.

Keokuk National Cemetery is one of 155 national cemeteries.

