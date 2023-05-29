Warm temps this week

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Near 90 degrees on Tuesday
Near 90 degrees on Tuesday(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The weather forecast is dry and warm for the most part. There is a limited potential for some afternoon showers on Wednesday again on Thursday and also on Friday. These showers or possibly thunderstorms will not be organized by any means. They will not be severe. They do have the potential to pop up in the heat of the day. If you get underneath one of these showers, you’ll be very fortunate to receive some pretty decent rainfall. The storms as they pop up will not be fast-moving so they’ll dump down some pretty decent rainfall but over a very, very isolated and small area. The warming trend does continue with temperatures topping out near 90 degrees just about every day this week.

